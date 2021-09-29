ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - When you walk the downtown area of Arcola you can't help but notice the vibrant murals on the walls of buildings and color brooms that line the streets.
These murals and "Sweeping Beauties" are apart of the Arcola Beautification Committee. The committee worked with a group called the Walldogs. In June 2012, over 130 artists from across the U.S., as well as Canada, New Zealand, Scotland and Australia made their way to Arcola to paint 15 historic murals, according to the city for Arcola.
"They've been here for quiet a few years and they still look so great," said Angie Miller, Executive Director of Arcola Chamber of Commerce.
If someone comes into town they can grab a map at the depot, the tourist information center and they walk downtown and see all the murals.
Another pop of color downtown is the "Sweeping Beauties", which are oversized brooms that are painted and hang on the street lamps. These are also apart of the Arcola Beautification Committee.
"We love to talk about our heritage, remember our heritage with broomcorn with these Sweeping Beauties," said Miller. "It's something that makes us really unique.
During the winter the brooms are taken down and at Christmas time candy canes fill their spot.
