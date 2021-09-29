TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A learning center in rural Tuscola opened its doors in August with a focus on farm life.
Country Learning Center is a private half-day preschool. Owner, Elizabeth Ingram had an idea to bring a small learning center to her home after working with her kids during their toddler years. With 10 years of education under her belt Ingram was eager to get a learning center started that focused on social skills and responsibility.
"I have worked in special education in previous years and I just learned that the social skills, the responsibility and the independence is what kids really need, more than the sit-down classroom academic work, so that's what I try to provide my students while in a country setting."
Each day the students at Country Learning Center start their day by changing into their rain boots. Then they will head out to do their farm chores.
Preschools will collect eggs from the chicken coop, they will feed and water the cows and then check on the garden. Ingram said they will spend time outside before heading into the classroom for more structured learning.
"I like to focus on life skills, independence and responsibility for my preschoolers - as well as do the academics inside, but as long as we are outside I really try to focus on those life skills."
Ingram said when she had the idea of building a school her husband supported her dream. When they moved onto the property where the school is now located, Ingram told WAND News they converted the shed into the school room. They now have plans to expand and add more cattle.
Ingram has 10 3-year-olds in a class and 10 4-year-olds in a class at a time. The CLC follows the public school calendar. To learn more, click here.
