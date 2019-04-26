SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A discovery recount will be held for the Springfield Ward 2 alderman race.
Gail Simpson won the election by one vote.
Now, the other candidate, Shawn Gregory, is calling for a recount.
Election law allows for 25 percent of the precincts to be reviewed.
The following precincts were selected:
- Capital 39
- Capital 79
- Capital 87
The discovery recount will be held on Monday, May 6 at 9:00 a.m. in the Sangamon County Clerk's Office.
The results of this recount alone cannot change the outcome of the election. However, if he chooses too, Gregory could use it as a reason to challenge Simpson's election in court.