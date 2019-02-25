URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A discussion is being held Monday night in Urbana about DACA students and mental health.
The event will be held at La Casa Cultural Latina at 1203 W. Nevada St. from 6 to 7 p.m.
Carmen Hernandez will focus on challenges faced by undocumented youth and the impact it can have on their mental health.
Organizers of the discussion said DACA students face multiple obstacles to achieving the "American Dream."
They said the mental health of these students is one of the many things they struggle with.
Dinner will be provided during the event.
It is co-sponsored by Omega Delta Phi Fraternity Inc.