DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Community members in Decatur gathered in Central Park to share their ideas and discuss their plans for curbing gun violence in the city.
Marty Watkins, elder and candidate for Decatur City Council, said Decatur Police Department statistics show in the past five years, the department responded to 46 homicides and 534 shootings.
"We hear about the shootings in Chicago, but now we hear about them here in Decatur," he said.
A recent spike in gun violence activity had citizens like Watkins concerned and eager to find solutions to help curb the violence.
"This is our community and we must work together," he said.
Jean Moore, executive director for the Child 1st Center in Decatur, said leaders see children who experience physical and sexual assault, but they also encounter children you have experience trauma from gun violence. This is why they created a program to help those who are directly affected.
"Violence in our community impacts our kids and that impacts our futures," she explained.
Despite the cold and snow, Shemuel Sanders joined others in Central Park to support Watkins. He and his family were directly impacted by gun violence after his daughter, Shemilah Sanders, was killed in June of 2020.
"I had to do something to make a change," Sanders said on the weeks after his daughter's death.
He created an outreach group called Shemilah Sanders Outreach to help Decatur youth. Sanders explained it's programming that can help shape and make a difference in the community.
"Right now, the youth is struggling, but the parents are as well," he said. "I'm trying to figure out what the leaders can do to make a difference."
Watkins said there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Decatur and the gun violence issue, but he encourages community members to come together, talk and support one another.
