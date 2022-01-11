(WAND)- 1. Why is WAND no longer being carried on the DISH NETWORK system?
Block Communications, Inc., parent company of WAND, has always been able to negotiate a fair agreement with its distributors, and has a very good history of not being removed from a cable or satellite system. While Block has been negotiating in good faith DISH refuses to recognize the value of our programming. In addition, DISH refuses to carry our multicast channels, for FREE! Allowing DISH to continue to deprive their viewers of these services is not a good option for the viewers or the station.
2. Won’t DISH NETWORK simply make Network programming available from another station?
No. There are FCC rules in place to protect local broadcasters from this unfair practice.
3. If DISH NETWORK agrees to WAND's fees won't they simply raise my monthly bill?
Block has no control over any video provider's rates or any decision to raise rates. DISH is already charging subscribers for the local channels each month. The average consumer pays a large some of money to DISH every month to see their favorite channels. Fees paid to cable and satellite channels with fewer viewers are far greater each month. In fact, SNL Kagan estimates that in recent years total broadcast retransmission consent fees were less than the programming fees paid to regional sports networks and reached only a small percent of the programming fees paid to basic cable and regional sports networks combined. Visit http://www.tvfreedom.org for more information about the cost of cable/satellite programming.
4. What are my options for getting WAND programming?
Other providers, including some streaming services will continue to carry WAND without interruption. Alternatively, you may use an antenna and receive WAND over the air free of charge.
5. How do I get in touch with someone at DISH NETWORK if I wish to express my views?
You can call DISH NETWORK customer service center 1-800-333-3474 and demand that either WAND be returned or that you receive a rebate for the missing programming.
6. Do I need to call WAND again after contacting DISH NETWORK?
No. While we appreciate your input, and welcome your comments at it is not necessary to contact us after you have contacted DISH. Just make sure your voice is heard at DISH.
7. This is about you making money isn’t it?
Finances will always be important. But that is not the only issue. WAND’s primary signals, our award winning local news and weather, syndicated shows, and NBC programming, plus The NFL on NBC are broadcast for the enjoyment of DISH subscribers and at the expense of WAND. Our fees for this content have risen, and will continue to rise, at a far greater pace than the minimal increase we seek. No business remains solvent without addressing their increased costs of doing that business. This is basic economics. We are fighting to receive fair compensation in both fees and carriage of Block’s digital signals. We hope you understand our position.
