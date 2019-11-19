(WAND) - Disney+ users say their accounts have been stolen by hackers and are putting them up for sale on the dark web.
Just hours after the new subscription-base streaming service rolled out hackers hijacked accounts. They were being sold for $3 to $11, according to a report from ZDNet.
Users report hackers were accessing their Disney+ accounts, logging them out of their devices and then changing the email and password.
BBC also reported that it found hacked customer accounts for sale on the dark web.
A spokesperson told CNBC the company “takes the privacy and security of our users’ data very seriously and there is no indication of a security breach on Disney+.”
Users are asked to change their password and email if they are using the same information for multiple accounts. However, ZDNet reports that even users who had unique passwords also had their accounts compromised.