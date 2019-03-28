Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly sunny early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.