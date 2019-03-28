ANAHEIM, Calif. (WAND) — A new policy at Disney parks will take effect in May. Soon smoking will be banned at all Disney parks in the United States.
The parks will ditch their current designated smoking areas at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or the Downtown Disney shopping district in California.
The smoking areas will still be in spots outside entrances at Disney Springs in Florida. Hotels and resorts will keep their designated smoking areas.
Also beginning on May 1 are new guidelines for stroller sizes. They will be required to be no larger than 31”wside and 52” long.
“These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone,” Disney officials said on their park blog.
Stroller wagons will also be banned May 1.