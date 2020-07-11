ORLANDO (WAND) - Four months after shutting down due to the pandemic, Disney World is back in business.
Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened Saturday. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15.
"The Most Magical Place on Earth" reopened despite Florida's continuous surging COVID-19 cases.
The state reported 11,433 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It also reported 435 more hospitalizations, the state's largest one-day increase.
Masks will be required in Disney Parks, which have new rules in place as they reopen.
Visitors must practice social distancing. Only people with reservations can enter and they won't be allowed to hop from park to park.
Both visitors and employees will have to have their temperatures checked before entry. Firework shows and parades will remain suspended to prevent large gatherings.
