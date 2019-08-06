CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four occupants were displaced from a home after a house fire in Champaign.
Firefighters said crews responded at 2 p.m. to a fire that started between two homes at 814 and 902 Holiday Drive. Crews said they found the fire had expanded to the exteriors of both homes and was starting to move into the garage of 902 Holiday Drive.
Responders quickly put the fire out using multiple hose lines.
There were no injuries in the fire. The cause is undetermined Tuesday evening as investigators remain on the scene investigating.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan," firefighters said in a press release. "Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count."