SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — No injuries were reported Monday morning after firefighters responded to a fire in the 1500 block of East Edwards Street.
Deputy Division Chief Brandon Blough said crews were called to a two-story home at 1513 E. Edwards at about 9:24 a.m.
He said it took firefighters less than 20 minutes to put out the fire, which was found in the home's basement and had slightly burnt through the first floor.
No one was home at the time of the fire, Blough said, but the homeowner was displaced and refused assistance from the American Red Cross. A dog was also rescued from the house Monday, and was not injured.
Blough said investigators had not yet determined a cause of the fire, and a damage estimate was unavailable Monday afternoon.
Springfield firefighters were assisted by City Water, Light and Power, Ameren, and city police officers at the scene. No first responders were injured.