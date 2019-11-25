SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield fire officials are investigating the cause of a Monday afternoon house fire that displaced two people.
Chief Allen Reyne said firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of North 15th Street at about 11:30 a.m.
While crews were able to put out a bulk of the heavy flames coming from the back of the house, he said, their efforts were hampered by a power line on the ground. Reyne said that once City Water, Light and Power deenergized the line, firefighters were able fully extinguish the fire.
It took about 30 minutes for them to get the flames under control, he said.
Reyne said firefighters rescued a cat at the scene Monday, and the house's two occupants were not home at the time of the fire.
A nearby house was also threatened by the fire, he said, but it was not damaged. No injuries or other displacements were reported Monday.