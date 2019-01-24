CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Four people are displaced after a fire started in a mobile home.
Firefighters say they responded to 35 Blue Spruce Drive after 3 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the structure. Crews used hose lines to quickly put the fire out.
There were no injuries. A cause was undetermined Thursday night as investigators continued working on the scene.
“The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan,” firefighters said in a press release. “Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.”