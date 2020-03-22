(WAND) - Distilleries across the county have moved their production to creating hand sanitizer.
Anheuser-Busch posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages, they would start making hand sanitizer.
The post read, "We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees - this time is no different. That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States".
The company said the sanitizers will be donated. They are working alongside their wholesaler family to provide product to colleagues, friends and neighbors across the country.
In addition, Anheuser-Busch delivered 150,000 cans of emergency drinking water to support tornado relief efforts in Tennessee.