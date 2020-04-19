DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - District 118 has partnered with McDonald's to provide free lunches to their students during COVID-19.
McDonald's Restaurant Owner and Operator, Deanna Witzel says they have been doing this partnership since March.
"We have pre-packaged meals that we've prepared. They come during breakfast between 7 a.m. and 10 am and lunch from 11 to 3. They come in, they have a punch card that was provided by district 118," she says.
She says District 118 made sure to provide those punch cards to every student and not just to the people in need.
"It was mailed to their homes and they bring that card into McDonald's," she says.
She says they will continue to provide these meals until the end of April.
"We're waiting to hear back from the state to do it throughout the county. We have 6 restaurants in Vermilion County. One also in Hoopeston, Georgetown and Oakwood. If they're interested, we would like to
be able to open that up to them as well," she says.