SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield parents, teachers and community members are getting a chance to meet the candidates hoping to lead District 186. All seven sub-district seats are up for reelection, but only three races are contested.
Springfield families have a lot on their minds from student success to teacher staffing to safety concerns. In District 186, Board members in sub-districts 2, 3 and 4 are facing challengers in the upcoming Sangamon County Municipal Election.
In District 2 incumbent Micah Miller is facing challenger Emerson Weed.
In District 3 incumbent Sarah Blissett is facing Spurgeon Johnson and Jessica Brandy.
And in District 4 incumbent Jeff Tucka, who took over the seat for the late Mike Zimmers, faces Donna Hopwood and Ken Gilmore.
Candidates faced off in a debate put on by the Springfield Education Association. They were asked about how to improve graduation rates and better prepare students for higher education.
"These little ones require social and emotional support like never before," Ken Gilmore said.
"I will fight for these kids to make sure they get what they need. I would like to see things get back to basics," Donna Hopwood said.
Candidates also weighed in on the teacher shortage and explained how they would hire and retain more teachers and specifically teachers of color.
"ISU has a large amount of minorities that are going through school. Chicago State University has it too, we have to go to where they are," Spurgeon Johnson said.
"The teacher pipeline that we have, the grow your own program- they're great," Sarah Blisset said.
Safety is also top of mind for parents, teachers and students, just a year and a half after a fatal stabbing at Lanphier high.
"I will go into these buildings and I will ask and I will listen. I will do whatever it is in my power to make sure none of our school employees or students have to feel like our LHS family did," Emerson Weed said.
"To have teacher training to recognize the potential for violent behavior [is needed]," Jeff Tucka said.
Jessica Brandy was the only candidate not in attendance. With early voting beginning in just a few days, candidates are making their final pitches to voters.
