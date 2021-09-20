SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield District 186 is considering asking the state to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the regular schedule of school vaccination requirements.
The district's drafted resolution asking the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health for this vaccine requirement makes note of the multiple other possible illnesses that students must already be immunized against, including hepatitis B, measles, rubella and others, and that children must have proof of those immunizations by a deadline.
"WHEREAS, while it is the intention of Springfield Public School District 186 to expand opportunities for all students and empower them academically and emotionally, we also recognize the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imperative for full-time, in-person learning to be safe and consistent," the drafted resolution said.
The district has not taken any action on this resolution and is still considering whether or not it will ask state officials for the mandate. Board members have said they would support a mandate requiring student vaccinations if it is approved by the state.
See the full resolution in a PDF document attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.