Its been a tough semester for students and teachers across the country, returning for the first full in-person school year since the pandemic began.
In District 186 there were even more challenges- as students at Lanphier High School witnessed a classmate's murder on campus.
*SARA TEETER- SPRINGFIELD 186 LEAD SOCIAL WORKER*
"Two people can be in the same car accident and walk out and have different reactions," Sara Teeter, Springfield 186's lead social worker told WAND News.
Sara Teeter said its the risk factors and protective factors that determine how we will respond when faced with tragedy.
"We might have risk factors, but if we have those supports and those positive things in our life- that can overcome risk factors," Teeter explained.
That's why long before tragedy struck Lanphier High- Teeter and her team were already screening students, looking for those with high risk factors.
"To help them and support them and provide interventions and positive adult relationships. We teach them skills and positive-specific feedback so we can help counteract some of those things for them," Teeter said.
But even with early intervention, there's no denying it was difficult on students and staff when Pierre Scott Jr. was killed last month.
"There were teachers that were definitely impacted and just hurt and had so many feelings over the whole incident. But they made statements to us that said 'but we have to be there for our kids'," Deb Schoppenhorts, District 186's lead school psychologist explained.
In the aftermath, the district jumped into action- bringing in their staff and specialists from Memorial Behavioral Health, to support Lanphier.
"Coming into the school and kind of letting the adults know that we're not only here to support the kids, but the adults and families as well," Teeter added.
Schoppenhorst said after the immediate intervention, her team focused on getting back to school day routines.
"Try to get back into routine, to the established routines, as quickly as possible- to the extent that you can," Schoppenhorst told WAND News.
Routines also help teachers catch changes in behavior, which can be warning signs that students are struggling.
"Are there any drastic changes that you see in behavior. Or is there prolonged sadness or despair that they haven't been able to come out of," Schoppenhorst said.
This job will now fall to parents as students are home for winter break.
"Pay attention to your teen. As the holidays are approaching, as the break is happening, because there won't be a teacher that has their eyes on the student for a little while now. So parents are going to need to have their eyes on students 24-7," Schoppenhorst recommended.
Teeter said it can be simple acts that make the biggest difference.
"Just saying 'how was your day?' or greeting them when they come in the door 'how are you doing?' Just little things like that, they know they're asking me questions, they're paying attention, they care about me. Those little things mean a lot," Teeter explained.
She hopes working together with families, their community can rally around students to help heal and work through this tragedy.
If parents or students need more support at school, click here, to find the point of contact for your child's school.
Police have arrested a 15 year old girl for the stabbing death of Pierre Scott Jr.
