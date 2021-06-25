SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield students and their families rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated at Springfield High on Thursday.
Public relations and marketing coordinator for District 186, Bree Hankins, said the district wanted to offer students an opportunity to get vaccinated in a place they are familiar with.
"It might be a little bit more comfortable for them to come into a more familiar setting to get the vaccine," Hankins said. "So we're happy to provide the space and work with our health care partners to do that for our families."
Parents like Shauna Leach jumped at the opportunity to get vaccinated with her son and know they wouldn’t have to worry about getting sick.
"To get kids back into the classroom," Leach said. "I don't want to send my son to school and have to worry whether he's going to get sick that day and also other people might not be able to have a chance to get it."
Other parents like Nathan Huff, whose daughter attends Franklin Middle School, are excited to see their children return to a more normal life.
"Most children have been locked in their home, in their small little environment, for the past year," Huff said. "This is an opportunity that once the vaccination is completed that as a parent we will feel more confident in allowing them to experience life again outside the home."
The district is still waiting on guidance from the state to finalize mitigations for the fall. However, they hope clinics like this show the community they care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.