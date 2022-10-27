SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association.
The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26.
The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron Graves claiming that the district did not "address the key issues vocalized by the general membership."
A mediator was added to the process at that time to better facilitate discussion.
Earlier this month, the school board took time to honor school board member, Mike Zimmers, who passed away in his sleep at the age of 72.
District 186 and SEA anticipate having a vote at the Board of Education meeting on November 7th.
