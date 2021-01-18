SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Springfield School District 186 students are back in the classroom for the first time in nearly 10 months.
Superintendent Jennifer Gill said students and their families were able to choose whether to stay fully remote or be back in the classroom twice a week.
"We've been fully remote since last March," Gill said. "This is really our first big undertaking of a hybrid approach."
Although students are back in the classroom, bringing some sense of normalcy, COVID-19 is still very real.
"Every day you come to school, you're going to have some students that get a tummy ache during the day or maybe have a symptom that will pop up on them," Gill said. "We have had students that have one of these like 12 different symptoms of COVID we check for."
Now, district officials can be sure if those symptoms are a result of COVID-19.
"We received 2,500 hundred antigen tests from the Illinois Department of Public Health as a part of their pilot program statewide," Gill said. "It is the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test."
According to Gill, nurses and health care professionals within the district have all undergone training and are ready to administer the tests.
"Once we give the test at our school, we are still going to ask parents to take them to a doctor if they've had a symptom and they're symptomatic," Gill said. "We want them to follow up with their regular care physician or go to the COVID clinic."
Gill said every school in the district will receive tests. With these types of tests, students and staff should know their results in 15 minutes.
"If they have a test, it will be by wavier only," Gill said. "Parents will have to sign a waiver permission slip to have the test given to their students and any adult will have to sign that same waiver. We will never require it be given or give it to students who haven't been verified by that waiver."
The goal is to help the district better contact trace if a student or staff member tests positive.
"The faster you know someone is positive, the closer you can look to see who has been around that student," Gill said. "It's easier for us to talk to those individuals who may of been within six feet for more than 15 minutes."
