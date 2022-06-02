(WAND)- District 186 will honor 749 high school graduates in commencement ceremonies at the Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Over $37 million has been offered to the class of 2022 in scholarships, and according to the district, about 68 percent of the graduates will be attending a two- or four-year college, 13 percent are entering the workforce, 4 percent are enlisting in the military, 8 percent are going to technical or trade school, and 7 percent are still deciding, have other plans, or have not shared their plans.
In addition to all of the commencement ceremonies, the district will honor 56 students from Lawrence Education Center with a ceremony on Friday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Each ceremony will be live streamed on the District 186 YouTube channel.
A schedule of commencement ceremonies are detailed below:
Lanphier High School (11 a.m.)
Number of graduates: 196
Post-graduation plans: 47 students attending four-year college, 63 students attending two-year college, 14 going to technical or trade school, 6 enlisting in the military, 58 entering the workforce, 8 are still deciding, have other plans, or have not shared their plans
Springfield Southeast High School (2 p.m.)
Number of graduates: 213
Post-graduation plans: 44 attending four-year college, 86 attending two-year college, 28 going to technical or trade school, 10 enlisting in the military, 7 starting apprenticeships, 20 entering the workforce, and 18 are still deciding, have other plans, or have not shared their plans
Springfield High School (5 p.m.)
Number of graduates: 340
Post-graduation plans: 167 attending four-year college, 100 attending two-year college, 19 going to technical or trade school, 11 enlisting in the military, 13 entering the workforce, and 30 are still deciding, have other plans, or have not shared their plans
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.