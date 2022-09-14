SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 1-cent sales tax is paying off in Springfield. The money, raised by the voter-approved tax in 2018, is paying for millions of dollars worth of renovations to District 186 Schools.
Black Hawk Elementary School is one of the many sites seeing upgrades. Students are buzzing about their new library.
"The new students who have arrived this year have just been excited about the spaces that we have, especially this library," Principal Stephanie McCorkle told WAND News.
She said students are looking forward to reading and learning in the new space. Renovations also provided crucial instructional space.
"We have a reading teacher and two resources teachers, our speech path- all have their own rooms now, so they are able to work with their students in small groups and be able to give them the support that they need," Principal McCorkle explained.
She said parents were also happy to see an updated security system, complete with a two-buzzer door entry, and security cameras.
"Families now know that when their children are coming here, there's a safe entry for their students, and their students are safe at school," Principal McCorkle added.
"I can't stress enough, if you come onto school grounds- you're on camera," Dr. Jennifer Gill, Superintendent of District 186, told WAND News.
Dr. Gill said added security cameras and metal detectors- now installed in all middle and high schools- are part of the district's plan to make security a top priority.
"It's something that maybe I didn't think I would see in my lifetime, but I'm ok with it. They've improved the technology greatly," Dr. Gill added.
There's also work going on outside 186 schools. Memorial Stadium, behind Lanphier High School, is getting a new track, turf and lights.
"We're over the moon excited to have concession stands, restroom facilities, and home and away locker rooms that will be built there," Dr. Gill explained.
Crews are also working inside, to renovate the part of Lanphier High School, built in 1935.
Dr. Gill hopes to open Lanphier's new field, for limited spring events.
In addition to Black Hawk Elementary School, Dubois, Butler and Fairview Elementary also saw major renovations that are being completed this semester.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.