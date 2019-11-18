SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Leaders of the Springfield District 186 school board have unanimously ratified a contract with the teachers' union.
Our news partners at WTAX Radio said the deal, approved 7-0 on Monday night, is for two years. The Springfield Education Association's members voted 427-150 to approve that contract about one week earlier.
The last contract between the district and teachers' union expired before the current school year started. The district had presented two proposals to the SEA, both of which were previously denied.
A tentative agreement between the sides came on Nov. 8.