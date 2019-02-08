SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people had serious injuries and a third also needed treatment after a crash involving a school bus.
A press release from state police goes into more detail about the crash, which happened at about 3 p.m. Friday on Rt. 125 near Parkes Kinner Road - an area near Pleasant Plains. It says a Mazda 3 crossed over the center line and hit a school bus. The bus then veered into the westbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Cruze head-on before going through a guardrail.
Troopers say the Mazda spun after hitting the school bus and hit a Ford box truck. The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was unable to avoid hitting the back of the truck.
It's unclear why the Mazda went over the center line.
There were about 30 students on the school bus, which was moving them from Pleasant Plains High School. Its driver, 75-year-old Joanne M. Scattoloni, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Sarah Rice, 25, was driving the Cruze and also suffered serious injuries.
A 16-year-old student had minor injuries and needed hospital treatment. All students were placed on a different dice and moved to Farmingdale Elementary School.
The road was back open at 5:50 p.m. Friday. The crash remains under investigation.