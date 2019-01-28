LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- The Chester East School District is using new provisions of state law to keep students learning on some days when classes are cancelled.
Under a pilot program begun in recent weeks, district administrators can designate emergency days as “alternative learning days” on which students are asked to complete prepared school review work at home, said Superintendent Laura Irwin.
“Our 7th and 8th graders … all have a computer that goes home with them, so their assignments are all on Google Classroom,” Irwin said. “Our K-3 alternative learning day packets are all actually a packet that lives in their take-home folder.”
Under changes in the state school funding formula, districts can count those days of alternative instruction rather than having to add school days at the end of the school year to make up for cancellations.
“At this point, we are here two days after Memorial Day, but kids are more engaged now as opposed to May, which is another reason we feel this is very wise,” Irwin said.
The pilot program has earned positive reviews, said Principal Ashley Aper.
“We did a survey of our teachers after our first pilot day, and overall we received great feedback,” Aper said. “Students were enjoying it as well, and when students came back, the teachers were asked what their input was, what they thought about things, and based on that feedback, we’ve made other adjustments.”
Teachers are also available to answer questions and offer help by email on alternative learning days, Aper said.