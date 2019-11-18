WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two freshmen students were killed in a crash, and many of their classmates found out after the Vandalia vs. Williamsville game on Saturday.
In sports, when one's teammate is down, it is considered good sportsmanship to lend a hand and pick them up. Even though the Bullets and the Vandals clash on the gridiron, it doesn't mean they've lost compassion for one another. Tip Reedy, the superintendent at Williamsville-Sherman CUSD, described how shocking it was to find out what happened.
"[I] was hoping and praying for the best," Reedy said. "It's just a game. Life's much bigger."
For the rest of the week, the school district is giving back. It is donating all the proceeds that they've earned from the playoff football game. Reedy said giving from the heart is the right thing to do.
'I wish we could do more," the superintendent added. "We're all in this together to do what's best for the kids."
All of the donations will go towards the Vandalia School Fund and will be used for scholarships. Students and members of the Williamsville community are encouraged to wear red and black in solidarity with Vandalia.