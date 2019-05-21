LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - District 27 is once again providing free lunches to all children this summer as a participant of the Summer Food Service Program.
SFSP is a federally funded program that provides meals during the summer.
All children 18 and under can get free meals through the summer months.
The program will kick off June 4 with an event. There will be free lunch, games, and inflatables from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Junior High School ball diamond.
The lunch will include hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie sticks, fruit cups, dessert and drink. If it is raining that day, the event will move indoors to the Lincoln Junior High School.
Free lunches will be provided from June 5 to August 1 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15pm at the Lincoln Junior High and Washington-Monroe Elementary School.
Adults attending with the children may purchase a lunch for $2.
"District #27 in partnership with local churches, United Way of Logan County and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative is excited to provide this wonderful opportunity for Lincoln youth this summer. We invite and encourage not only our students, but any children 18 and younger to take advantage of this wonderful program," said Kent Froebe, District 27 superintendent.