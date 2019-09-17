CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - "Play-fighting" in a Champaign school restroom left a student injured, district leaders said.
The district said six girls were involved when it happened during school hours at Dr. Howard Elementary, which is part of the Champaign Unit 4 School District. Police became involved after the student was hurt.
The district released the following statement Tuesday:
"On Monday, six girls were play-fighting in the restroom at Dr. Howard Elementary during school hours. Unfortunately, a student was injured and the Champaign Police Department became involved. The preliminary investigation found no weapon, nor any indication that another student caused the injury. The matter appears accidental rather than malicious."
Police investigated and do not expect to take action, according to Champaign PD spokesman Tom Yelich, who talked to The News-Gazette.
Specific details about what led to the child's injury are unknown.