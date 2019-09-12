SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Some callers may have trouble reaching Springfield schools, according to an official Facebook post.
Springfield Public Schools – District 186 said some cell phone carriers can’t call district and school phone numbers on Thursday afternoon. The issue was announced after 2 p.m.
The district’s carrier has been contacted and is working on a solution.
“If you have trouble contacting a school, please try calling from a landline or using email,” the post said.
