CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - India's most important holiday of the year is being celebrated by students at the University of Illinois.
The festival of lights celebrates the triumph of light of darkness and is traditionally a time for thanksgiving and prayer. Over five days, the festival marks the end of the Hindu lunar year. It occurs on the darkest day of the lunar month and aligns with the new moon.
Festivities are underway in Champaign.
"Coming into contact with so many other students and these big festivals that happen on campus was really eye-opening," said Shiv Dhage, president of Hindu YUVA UIUC. "It really opened my eyes to some of the finer nuances behind the Diwali celebration that makes it so great and positive for campuses."
Diwali is not currently recognized as a U.S. federal holiday, but U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi agreed to co-sponsor a bill that would change the status quo. If passed, Diwali would become the 12th federal holiday recognized in America.
The last to be added was Juneteenth earlier in 2021.
