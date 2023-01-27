DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation Board has provided a grant of $500 to Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of the individual/individuals responsible for the dumping and death of a dog left in Forsyth this week.
On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished.
The DMCASF Board released the following statement regarding the case:
"We the board members, condemn the recent acts of cruelty with intent to harm or maim pets or animals of any kind. Dogs and cats and all animals have the ability to and do feel pain, hunger and fear.
"The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation is committed to be the “Voice of the Voiceless” (the animals), as well as representing our many supporters, who feel very strongly about the humane treatment of all animals. When our donors support the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter & Foundation, they are depending on us to help fulfill their wishes for compassionate and quality care of the homeless, abandoned, and abused animals in our area. This is a responsibility we take very seriously.
"We believe in compassion for all living things."
In combination with the reward offering from PETA, the reward total has been brought to $5,500.
Anyone with information regarding the case can reach out to Decatur Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS (217-423-8477) or Text DPD33 to 274637.
