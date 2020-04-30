DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital is paying tribute to its healthcare workers with pink ribbons.
The hearts for healthcare workers was started at Memorial Health System as a way to recognize the health community's response during the pandemic.
DMH teamed up with HSHS as an initiative that started as signs and T-shirts. Now, thanks to a generous donation from Greenview Nursery in Springfield the hospital was able to put up pink ribbons across the campus.
Drew Early the President and CEO of DMH said this is the kind of thing we need during this time.
"Our worlds are different right now and this is a challenging time for all of us and we just want to take a moment to dedicate the hard work of these really dedicated individuals." said Drew.
DMH encourages the public to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and do whatever you can to keep yourself safe.
