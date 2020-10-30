DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital has 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19, Memorial Health System officials confirmed.
Not all of these patients are in the ICU, a MHS spokesperson said. DMH has two COVID-19 units in operation.
On Friday, the Macon County Health Department reported 174 new cases of COVID-19, breaking its single-day record. It has 3,580 total cases.
A total of 59 people have died from COVID-19 in Macon County.
