DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Memorial Hospital and the Regional Cancer Partnership of Illinois are offering free colorectal cancer take-home screening kits available for pick up.
DMH will be giving away the screening kits via drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Cancer Care Center at Decatur Memorial Hospital, 210 W. McKinley St.
A short consent form will be required in order to pick up the home screening kit.
After completing the kit at home, individuals will mail it back in a provided pre-addressed envelope.
Individuals will receive a letter notifying them of their results.
Anyone picking up a kit is asked to remain in their vehicles and wear masks.
Kits will be available while supplies last.
Screenings are recommended for individuals 45 years old and older, who have a history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet that is high in processed food or red meat, smokers and individuals who are obese or have heavy alcohol use.
Anyone 76 years old and older's decision to be screened should be based on a person’s preferences, life expectancy, general health and prior screening history.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death among cancers that affect both men and women.
The fecal immunochemical test is considered the standard for detection of blood in the stool, one of the early signs of colorectal cancer, however it does not substitute for an actual colonoscopy.
Survival rates for colon and rectum cancer are nearly 90 percent when the cancer is diagnosed before it has extended beyond the intestinal wall, according to “Illinois Facts and Figures,” published by the American Cancer Society.
For more information about the kit distribution at Decatur Memorial Hospital, call 217-876-4749.
