DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Memorial Hospital has various open nursing positions needing to be filled, and in order to do so, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event.
The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, located at 2300 N. Edward St., Decatur.
Multiple shifts are available for certified nurse aides, licensed practical nurses, and registered nurses to join the nonprofit hospital.
Sign-on bonuses between $2,500 and $15,000 are available.
To participate in the hiring event, preregister at Jobs.ChooseMemorial.org/events.
Medical-grade masks are required and provided for entry to the facility.
