Chicago, Ill (WAND) – It’s official. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is coming to Chicago in August 2024.
“A convention in Chicago, the center of the blue wall of key states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Minnesota, will show that Democrats don’t take this region for granted,” Governor Pritzker said Wednesday.
The DNC selected Chicago over New York, Atlanta and Houston. This is the first time the city has hosted the convention since 1996 when Bill Clinton and Al Gore were nominated for their second term in office.
The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee in July 2024.
