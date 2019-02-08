(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and private land owners are making it a little easier for the public to gain access to private land.
95-percent of Illinois land is privately owned which significantly reduces the availability of quality hunting, fishing and even hiking opportunities.
The IDNR has created the Illinois Recreational Access Program to help families and youth stay connected to the land and support responsible resource management and harvest.
Over 19,000 acres in 49 counties have been leased for outdoor recreational activities.
With turkey season right around the corner, the program may be a hunter's best chance to gain access to quality habitat and a trophy tom.
You have until Monday, Feb. 11 to enter into the lottery.
To enter, click HERE.
The program also benefits the land owner.
IRAP has helped eliminate invasive plant species from over 11,000 private acres.