(WAND/WEEK) - A sign hung outside of his door, telling people not to give him any food or drink. That is before 8-year-old Navin Jones of Peoria died from abuse and neglect, police said.
The child's parents, 40-year-old Brandon Walker and 35-year-old Stephanie Jones are charged with six counts of first-degree murder after Navin was found unresponsive in a home in the 1700 block of Gale Ave. on March 29.
The pair previously faced three counts each.
WEEK reports Navin was reportedly healthy before being left in the care of his parents in early November.
Officials said the last six months of his life were full of torture, beatings, starvation, and being imprisoned inside his room. While the rest of the house was furnished, Navin's bedroom had only a bed with a pillow and no sheets, a dresser, and one toy.
The parents are also accused of keeping a sign outside of his bedroom that read, "Do not give Navin any food or drinks. Do not let him out of the room. He has what he needs til I wake up."
Officials report there were text messages exchanged between Walker and Jones that included details about locking Navin in his room, beating him for peeing in his bedroom while he was locked inside, and tying him up in the basement, WEEK said.
Navin's room had a padlock on his closet door. The inside smelled of urine and feces.
WEEK reports the first minute of the 911 call made March 29 by Stephanie Jones was her complaining about Navin to the dispatcher, before admitting her son was unresponsive.
Navin's 12-year-old brother is in the care of DCFS. Officials said he appears healthy.
Peoria County investigators are also looking into the 2007 death of Navin's half-brother, Nigel. He reportedly died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome when he was 3 months old. It is possible officials may decide to exhume Nigel's body to see if a more specific cause of death can be determined.
Both Jones and Walker will be in court Thursday on the new charges.
