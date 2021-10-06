DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials say that even with COVID-19 case numbers improving, now is not the time to let down your guard. October means Halloween events are coming up and people are looking to guidance for how they can celebrate safely.
The CDC put out strict guidelines for trick or treating last year, but this year the guidelines are a little more open. That means parents and kids are more likely to get their costumes on and join in on some fun this Halloween.
WAND spoke with the Douglas county health department to get some tips for a spooky and safe month.
“If weather's nice have it outside in your garage, if you're having a party, that would be better so because ventilation is another big thing...If there's like pre-packaged things, that's what you want to hand out to kids is something that you haven't put your hands on,” said Colleen Lehman, Douglas County Health Department Public Health Liaison.
She also reminds the public that Halloween masks do not double as medical masks and do not repel the COVID-19 infected droplets in the same way.
