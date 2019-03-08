LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An affidavit is shedding more light on the incidents leading up to a man being accused of shooting and killing a McHenry County deputy and leading officers on a high-speed chase on I-55.
The suspect, Floyd Brown, is in law enforcement custody at a hospital.
State police said the situation started at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, when they responded to Extended Stay America Hotel in Rockford.
They said McHenry County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner, who was working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, was assisting in serving state warrants to Floyd at the hotel when he was shot. Keltner was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
According to officials, no shots were fired by police in Rockford.
A 24-year-old Springfield woman who is identified in the affidavit as Brown's girlfriend, came to the hotel room door when officers knocked.
The affidavit said a male voice inside the room said, "Don't do it." They said the voice continued to yell when officers tried to use a key to open the door. The swing lock was fastened.
Gunfire started coming through the hotel door and walls towards the task officers.
Brown's girlfriend was shot by his gunfire, police said. She is expected to recover.
Police said Brown then jumped out of a third floor window and shot at police who were in the parking lot.
Deputy Keltner was shot in the head and later died.
Troopers said Brown left the scene in a car. Troopers spotted him on Interstate 39 at mile post 8 and followed him for 30 minutes.
They said Floyd showed a rifle during the pursuit, which reached speeds "well in excess" of 100 miles per hour, according to a press release.
Brown crashed and ended up in a ravine along I-55 at mile post 132.5 after troopers said they struck his vehicle in an attempt to end the pursuit.
The release said he barricaded himself in the car for about 6 hours before his arrest at 5 p.m.
State police said Brown is in their custody on no bond after being taken to the hospital and will eventually go into FBI custody.
“First and foremost, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Keltner,” said ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police, including responding Troopers from District 16, District 1, District 15, District 6, District 8, and District 9, all responded with seamless professionalism alongside the law enforcement of this state. ISP’s SWAT team in particular showed incredible tactical restraint, bravery and boldness today. This dark day has come to an end, and this defendant can now be brought to justice."
Keltner had served the McHenry County community for nearly 13 years, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.
Law enforcement called Keltner a "fine young man" in the press conference and said he was part of a group who chased the "worst of the worst." Keltner is survived by a wife and two children.
Brown faces a first-degree murder charge with more charges expected to come.
Active warrants were out for Brown in McLean, Sangamon and Champaign counties. He was wanted for a parole violation.
Brown was wanted for a burglary in Bloomington on Dec. 23, 2018. Brown was also arrested for kidnapping his then 16-year-old girlfriend and a 3-year-old in 2010. According to court records, Brown has been arrested in Sangamon County for cases including disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and speeding. He was also arrested in Macon County for speeding and residential burglaries.