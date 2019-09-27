ILLINOIS (WAND) – An IDOC employee is accused of involvement in sexual acts with seven people who were in state custody.
A total of 26 custodial sexual misconduct counts – all of them Class 3 felonies – accuse Michael S. Williams, 49, of the acts. Official documents detail the alleged sex acts.
The crimes occurred in a period that could extend as far back as 2016 and continued each year through 2019, according to documents. Several of them, each listing the same inmate name, claimed 7 of the 26 alleged sex acts happened between Dec. 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017.
IDOC spokeswoman Lindsey Hess confirmed Williams started working with the department on Feb. 16, 1999 and was placed on administrative leave on April 4, 2019. He is currently a food services manager at Decatur Correctional Center.
His arrest happened after a joint IDOC and Illinois State Police investigation.
Hess declined to comment further on personnel matters.
Williams was booked into Macon County custody on Wednesday. His bail is set at $200,000.