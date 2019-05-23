CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- A Coles County jail inmate who later died of his injuries jumped from a courthouse balcony, according to investigation documents from Illinois State Police.
In January, James Brigham died after falling from a second-floor balcony in the Coles County courthouse. Brigham was in custody on charges related to a bomb threat against the Walmart in Mattoon, but on January 22, he attended a divorce proceeding in a second-floor courtroom.
At the time of Brigham’s death, authorities did not say whether Brigham jumped; Illinois State Police investigated. WAND obtained records of that state police investigation through an open records request.
After the divorce proceeding, a sheriff’s deputy accompanying Brigham gave the woman involved a 45-second head start to leave the courtroom, then directed Brigham to leave the courtroom, the deputy wrote in a jail incident report included in the state police investigation.
“At this time, Inmate Brigham took two to three shuffling steps forward to the railing at our immediate front and pitched himself forward over the railing. He landed on the ledge protruding past the railing for a brief moment, before rolling himself off. I yelled ‘hey’ loudly as he was moving forward, and the bailiff who had escorted the female party out was in route to our location but had not arrived when Inmate Brigham went over the railing,” the deputy wrote in the incident report.
An employee at the courthouse told authorities he and a security officer ran to Brigham and began assessing his injuries. They did not move Brigham for fear of further hurting him but did call for a first aid bag and an AED. Firefighters arrived and began caring for Brigham.
