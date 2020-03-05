DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of child sexual exploitation.
Courtney Williams, 30, faces charges of enticement of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of children, and sex trafficking of children, specifically a child under the age of 14, to engage in a commercial sex act.
Williams was arrested Feb. 7, 2020.
The indictment alleges that between Jan. 17 and Jan. 25, 2020, Williams used the internet and a cell phone to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.
The affidavit said Williams portrayed himself as a 17-year-old boy while talking with a minor girl through Snapchat and text, including the TextNow app.
Police said Williams solicited the girl to send him sexually explicit photos and to meet him for sexual activity.
They said he picked her up in his vehicle the night of Jan. 24, took her to his home and gave her drugs that caused her to lose consciousness. While she was unconscious, police said he sexually assaulted her.
If convicted, Williams faces up to life in prison.