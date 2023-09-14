CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The back-to-school season is in full swing across central Illinois. But a return to the classroom often leads to an uptick in illnesses.
"This is the time of year where people are coming back together and getting back into more confined, closer spaces: being back in school, back at work, back at daycare," Dr. Tara Nolting, with Carle Convenient Care, told WAND News.
Viruses are already spreading through Champaign.
"We have started to see influenza, RSV — strep is another one, we have seen lots of positive strep cases — and then conjunctivitis and then hand foot and mouth," Dr. Nolting said.
Doctors with Carle Convenient Care said that the rise in illness is coming a little early in the season. This increase, along with rising COVID-19 cases, has more patients coming through their doors.
"More are seeing a pretty fair uptick in the number of visits at convenient care, we just had a meeting this morning. I don't remember the exact numbers but it was a significant increase from last month to this month," Dr. Nolting added.
She said parents should start taking steps to help slow the spread of these viruses.
"The first thing that you can do to protect those around you is stay home. Stay home and don't bring those germs into school, into work, into daycare," Dr. Nolting explained.
She also recommended frequent hand washing, wiping down high touch surfaces, and getting tested to help target the illness. She said parents should also discuss vaccines for themselves and kids.
"Getting your flu shot, your yearly flu shot and talking to your health care providers about what other vaccines might make sense for you. Whether its the COVID vaccine or the new RSV vaccines," Dr. Nolting said.
The latest recommendations from the CDC for COVID and the flu include quarantining for five days and then masking for five days after that.
