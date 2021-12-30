DECATUR, ILL (WAND): Hospitals are full and ICU beds are running out across Central Illinois as the COVID surge takes over and Doctors are pleading to get vaccinated.
"I describe myself as the last doctor, what I mean by that is that you don't want to meet me," says Dr. William Brandes says, "I'm the last doctor you want to meet because that means you are sick enough to end up in my ICU." Dr. Brandes is the co-Director of the ICU and Pulmonologist at HSHS St. Mary's and he says the last couple days are too much to handle. "That really takes a toll, it's just heartbreaking to see people like that."
The HSHS St. Mary's ICU has 12 beds, 9 of them are filled. With only three left, Dr. Brandes says he does not want that number to keep climbing. "90-plus percent of patients in the ICU are unvaccinated and it's heartbreaking." He says those in the ICU range in ages, one of them being 26 years old.
Those unvaccinated are the majority in the hospitals right now, Dr. Brandes says. And he tells WAND, the results are right in front of his eyes. "To be honest, I can tell the difference on the X-ray whether a patient is vaccinated or not.. It's that dramatic."
Right now, Dr. Brandes says another worry is breakthrough cases who do not notice their symptoms because of their vaccine. He says the symptoms are so weak, they are almost unnoticeable. "What we worry about is your grandmother or 80 year old aunt is going to get it because you don't know you have it," he says, "we are back to the time of asymptomatic spread."
Bottom line, Dr. Brandes says the surge is high and scary but it can get better with a vaccine.
"If you get vaccinated, you save a life, it could be your own or someone else so get vaccinated," he says.
