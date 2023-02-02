SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Postpartum depression impacts 1 in 8 women, according to the CDC.
Dr. Allison Rinaberger, an OB-GYN at Springfield Clinic, says many women don't realize how common the condition is.
"Postpartum blues are totally normal and you will have those definite ups and downs from you hormones," said Dr. Rinaberger.
Women are educated on the signs of postpartum depression after giving birth and doctors at Springfield Clinic also use the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale to track signs of depression. This asks moms to rank how often they have felt scared, anxious, overwhelmed, sad, and other emotions since giving birth.
Dr. Rinaberger say its important for friends and partners of new mothers to keep track of the symptoms as well.
"You can call your wife's OB GYN provider and let them know that you're noticing some changes and that you're concerned about her mood," said Dr. Rinaberger.
The doctor said there is a particular risk for postpartum depression when mothers decide to take themselves off of their anxiety or depression medications when they become pregnant. While some are dangerous while pregnant, doctors can work with you to find a medication that can still help.
"The last thing we want people to do is find out they're pregnant, stop all of their anti-depressants or anti-anxiety medications, and then have a big downfall in their mental health," said Dr. Rinaberger.
If you or someone you know is struggling with postpartum depression, the national maternal mental health hotline is available 24/7. The number is 1-833-943-5746 (1-833-9-HELP4MOMS).
