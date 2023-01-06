(WAND) — One of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a native of Decatur.
Dr. Timothy Pritts graduated from Eisenhower High School before going on to study biology at Illinois Wesleyan and medicine at Northwestern University.
Many viewers reached out to WAND regarding Dr. Pritts when he began appearing in news coverage of Damar Hamlin's shocking collapse during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin was rushed from the field to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Pritts works and teaches.
According to a report from the Associated Press, Pritts was there when Hamlin woke up.
“His first question that he wrote when he started to awaken was, 'Did we win?′" Pritts said. “So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us.”
