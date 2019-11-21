(WAND) - Doctors are warning people to not kiss or get near babies if they are sick or feel sick during the flu and cold season peak.
Babies are at a higher risk to get Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) during the winter months. RSV is a common respiratory virus that may seem like an everyday cold.
With the peak of the flu and cold season infants under six months old are more vulnerable to RSV. It can also be more serious in younger children, that could lead to more serious cases and even hospitalizations.
Many of the symptoms of RSV are similar to a cold. However, RSV causes a lot more inflammation and secretions in the airway.
RSV can last between three a to four weeks. Which is much longer than the cold.
Parents should try and us humidifiers, saline washes and maker sure their child has plenty of fluids if their child becomes sick.
If your child gets tested positive for RSV and they are not getting better, take them back to the doctor to get reevaluated.
It’s also critical for parents to make sure they practice good hygiene to prevent the virus. The virus can live on hard surfaces for hours, so you should wpe down counter tops and shopping carts.
Parents should also be cautious of who is in contact with their children. If you’ve been sick or feel sick doctors say to avoid contact with a child. As always, it’s best to ask if you can touch someone else’s child before you touch, hug or kiss them.