SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - At least 1 in 6 people in central Illinois have COVID-19 with no symptoms, according to Memorial Health.
Through COVID-19 testing data collected before medical procedures like knee replacements and colonoscopies', Memorial Health was able to track the spread of asymptomatic tests.
Since May 2020, testing before operations was state mandated. Memorial Health said before certain procedures, patients were tested for the virus.
"Those patients are generally coming forward are generally well, they are not coming in with a type of illness," explained Lane Millburg, system administrator for Memorial Health Quality and Performance Improvement.
From the testing data collected, Memorial Health found in November 2020 that 1 in 16 people were asymptomatic with an active COVID-19 infection. In June 2020, 1 in 40 people were asymptomatic with an active COVID-19 infection. Recently, data showed as of January 2022, 1 in 6 people are asymptomatic with an active COVID-19 infection.
"If you are out at a restaurant with 50 people 8 of them are likely to have COVID-19 with no symptoms," Millburg used as an example.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors and health leaders have expressed their concern about asymptomatic spread of the virus.
During a time when cases are on the rise, Memorial Health has stressed the importance of masking, social distancing and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We have more demand now for health care than at any time during the pandemic," said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief physician executive for Memorial Health.
Dr. Govindaiah explained in October of 2021, Memorial Health was doing tests and 1 in 100 of the tests were positive. For the last week, 17% were positive.
"Wear a mask. Be responsible. If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated," Govindaiah said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.